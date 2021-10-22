Centre writes to states over delay in giving second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The union health ministry has written to several states that have emerged laggards in administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, asking them to address the issue on priority, people familiar with the matter said, adding that around 90 million partially vaccinated people across the country are long-overdue for their second dose.

Among the recipients of the letters are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Odisha, which together account for around 27% of the 90 million.

HT has seen a copy of some of the letters, written by union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan.

The gap between the first and second dose of the vaccine is 12 weeks in the case of Covishield and four weeks in the case of Covaxin. Almost 90% of doses administered so far in the country are of the first.

Two doses of a vaccine are required for adequate protection against severe infection and hospitalisation, especially those caused by mutant strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Uttar Pradesh’s share of the 90 million was 15.6 million.

“As per the data available on Co-WIN portal as on 20th October 2021, a total of 1,24, 82, 090 and 31,60, 423 beneficiaries are due for 2nd dose of Covishield and Covaxin respectively in your state. This is a significant number and requires to be addressed on priority basis… as on 20th October, a total of 87,57,640 doses of Covishield and 28,10,780 doses of Covaxin are available with your state…” read Bhushan’s letter to Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (heath and family welfare), UP government.

In West Bengal, the second shots of around 3 million (30,66,431) people were overdue.

“As per the data… a total of 26,46,896 and 6,19,535 beneficiaries are due for 2nd dose of Covishield and Covaxin respectively in your state… as on 20th October, 2021, a total of 33,13,700 doses of Covishield and 6,85,510 doses of Covaxin are available with your state…,” Bhushan wrote to secretary (health and family welfare), Narayan Swaroop Nigam.

In Rajasthan too, the number was around 3 million.

In a letter to Vaibhav Galriya, secretary (medical, health and family welfare), Rajasthan, Bhushan said,”… a total of 65,68,461 and 15, 70,652 beneficiaries are due for 2nd dose of Covishield and Covaxin respectively in your state… as on 20th October 2021, a total of 38, 57,450 doses of Covishield and 4,44,530 doses of Covaxin are available with your state…”

Odisha’s tally is also around 3 million (31,17,720).

“As per the data available…a total of 27,21,966 and 3,95,754 beneficiaries are due for 2nd dose of Covishield and Covaxin respectively in your state… as on 20th October, 2021, a total of 21,61,310 doses of Covishield and 2,39, 735 doses of Covaxin are available with your state..,” said Bhushan.

Among the other regions to which Bhushan wrote is Delhi, where around 1.6 million people were overdue for their second doses.

The health ministry has asked the states to identify those overdue for their shots using the CoWIN database, and initiate the process as soon as possible.

“The district wise numbers and names of such due benefiacries for the 2nd dose can be accessed on CoWIN portal, which should be utilized for preparing a district-wise 2nd dose administration plan and executing such plan in a time-bound manner”.

The ministry has also assured that availability of vaccine doses is not an issue and the stocks will be replenished as per the state requirement.

“…I would like to assure you that availability of vaccine would not be constraint for accelerating the pace of vaccination within the state… kindly direct the concerned officials to initiate the process of planning for timely completion of full vaccination of all adults citizens and implement it at the earliest. I would also expect that the progress of 2nd dose administration is reviewed on a daily basis…,” Bhushan’s letter read.

The Union government has decided to focus on those overdue for their second dose in the wake of its billion doses celebration.

“It is important to cover those who haven’t received their second vaccine shot even though it being due. For maximum protection, two doses should be taken. It is important to take the vaccine even if you have had the infection,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head, department of pulmonology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.