‘Seek help from someone who knows Math’: Chhattisgarh minister refutes Centre’s claim of vaccine wastage

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday rejected the Centre’s claim that the state was reporting a high wastage of Covid-19 vaccines. Singh Deo said the Centre created a new portal and was gathering data directly from vaccination centres and not the state government. “There is delay from vaccination centres in providing data which the Centre is calling vaccine wastage,” he told news agency ANI.

Data from the Union health ministry on Wednesday showed that Chhattisgarh reported 30.2% vaccine wastage, which is much higher than the national average of 6.3%. States such as Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh also saw vaccine wastage in double figures, the ministry’s data added.

The minister told ANI that the Congress led-state government can send its own team for an investigation into the matter adding the Centre’s claims about the wastage are politically motivated.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the state health minister explained that Chhattisgarh is one of the leading states in administering vaccines to beneficiaries and the inoculation done for healthcare, frontline workers and people above 45 years will soon achieve the 100% mark.

“Out of the vaccines supplied by the central government for healthcare and frontline workers and for 45+ years old, only 0.95% has been wasted and the vaccines procured by us directly for the 18-45 years old age group only 0.29% has been wasted. This is far better than the national average of 6%,” Deo said in a subsequent tweet.

He reminded the Centre about the review meeting chaired by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on May 21, where he agreed that there was a technical error in the portal which is showing inflating figures of vaccine wastage. “It was assured that the Centre will coordinate with States to resolve the issue & make the correct figures public.”

Urging the Centre to focus more on procuring vaccine doses rather than playing petty politics with states, TS Singh Deo also tweeted that the Centre should do a better job in finding vaccine wastage figures and seek help from someone who knows math.

Nearly 7 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Chhattisgarh till now of which 5,830,242 have received the first dose while 1,095,115 have been inoculated with both doses. The state on Tuesday registered another low of 3,506 new cases and 77 more deaths. The Covid-19 positivity rate has come down to 5%, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday and urged the state’s public to be cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour till the viral disease is completely eradicated.

