'Centre's double standards': Congress leader on Mahua Moitra, Ramesh Bidhuri episodes

New Delhi: Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar has accused the BJP-led central government of having "double standards" in tackling alleged violations of parliamentary rules by Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra and BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. While Moitra is facing the cash-for-query charge, Bidhuri had made objectionable remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in September. TMC MP Mahua Moitra(ANI)

Claiming democracy is in danger, the former Union minister said on Sunday that the current government was employing different yardsticks in dealing with the two episodes.

"The spirit of the Indian Constitution must be protected. Each of our three pillars of democracy -- the legislative, executive and judiciary -- needs to remain strong. They constitute not only the form of parliamentary democracy but also its spirit. But it’s not happening. The current dispensation at the Centre is adopting a different approach or has double standards in dealing with TMC’s Mahua Moitra and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri… why?" he said at an event.

Moitra appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee over the charge that she had shared her login credentials of her official account with businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for expensive gifts and other inducements. BJP Nishikant Dubey, citing 'evidence' furnished by her former friend Jai Anant Dehadrai, has accused that the businessman posted his own queries against the Adani Group to Parliament using Moitra's account.

Moitra appeared before the panel on November 2; she later stormed out alleging that the panel's chairperson, Vinod Sonkar, asked her unethical questions. Sonkar, on the other hand, claimed she used unparliamentary language for him. At the panel's meeting, she had denied any wrongdoing.

Bidhuri, the BJP MP from South Delhi, had faced strong criticism over his "derogatory" comments against Ali in the Lok Sabha.

Aiyar said while Bidhuri was campaigning for the BJP, Moitra was forced to appeal before the panel.

"I must say that electorates will have to remain cautious and alert in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls… they must cast their votes in the 2024 polls after proper thought," reported PTI.

Moitra had asked the panel to summon her after November 5. The panel, however, directed her to appear on November 2.

