Centre's MSP hike 'deceit', not enough for farmers to even recover production cost: Congress

The Congress on Thursday termed the Centre's decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops "deceit" and claimed the hike isn't enough for farmers to even recover the cost of production.

The party also claimed the average hike in MSP is only 3.7 per cent while the inflation rate is 6.2 per cent and there has been an almost 20 per cent rise in input costs and diesel prices.

On Wednesday, the government raised the MSP for paddy marginally by ₹72 per quintal to ₹1,940 per quintal for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), while the rates of pulses, oilseeds and cereals were hiked substantially.

Among the commercial crops, the MSP of cotton was increased by ₹211 per quintal to ₹5,726 for medium staple variety, and by ₹200 per quintal to ₹6,025 for the long-staple variety of cotton for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June).

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the anti-farmer face of the BJP government has once again come to the fore as the farmers have been denied even the cost of their crop, let alone the promise of giving 50 per cent profit over it.

"When will the BJP's cruel onslaught on the 'annadata' stop? The Modi government has once again shown its true anti-farmer face and cruelty towards farmers while fixing the kharif crop prices," he said in a statement.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the farmers are trying to salvage the country's "sinking" economy by producing a record amount of foodgrains with their hard work, he said.

"Despite this, the oppressive Modi government is continuously attacking the agriculture sector and fixing anti-farmer MSP for kharif crops is also a part of this conspiracy," he claimed.

Surjewala said while the inflation rate is 6.2 per cent, the average increase in MSP for kharif crops is only 3.7 per cent.

"How will the farmer recover the cost of the crop? How will the farmer earn his livelihood and how will he be able to survive?" he asked.

The Congress leader claimed there has been an almost 20 per cent rise in farm input rates and diesel prices.

He further alleged that prices of fertilisers and pesticides have increased by almost 100 per cent in the seven years of the Modi government and this has led to a rise in the cost of cultivation for farmers by ₹20,000 per hectare.

Surjewala asked the government when it will fulfil its promise of giving farmers the "cost plus 50 per cent profit".

He said, "If this is not cheating, deceit and fraud with the farmer, then what is it?"

Surjewala said, "The Modi government believes less in real action and more in creating newspaper headlines. The fact remains that as part of a well thought out conspiracy, the Modi government is curtailing the procurement of crops on MSP so that gradually the MSP meets its end."

He said it is time Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfils his promise of providing the "cost plus 50 per cent profit" to farmers.

"Otherwise, the day is not far when the 'annadata' will uproot this BJP government with the might of his vote," the Congress leader said.