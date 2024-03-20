Centre's notice to Punjab over Sidhu Moosewala's mother's IVF treatment at 58, AAP hits back

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the law on babies born through IVF technology. The development is in connection with the IVF treatment of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother. Sidhu Moosewala's father and mother with his baby brother.

The ministry quoted a Hindustan Times story which reported that Moose Wala's mother Charan Kaur had undergone IVF treatment at the age of 58 and was successful in conceiving a baby. On March 18, the elderly couple welcomed a baby boy, almost 22 months after Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down in Punjab.



“Under the Section 21(g) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21-50 years. Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter and submit a report to this department of the action taken in this case as per the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021,” the health ministry letter read.

"With the blessings of lakhs and crores of people who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh's little brother," Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh posted in Punjabi on Facebook.



In his post, Singh also shared his picture holding the baby in his arms along with a welcome cake and Moosewala's photo in the background.



Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The singer-rapper had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 on a Congress ticket from Mansa.

Moose Wala's parents allege harassment by Punjab govt

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has alleged harassment by the Punjab government. ““Due to the blessings of Waheguru, we got our Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala) back. However, the government has been harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are questioning me to prove that this child is legal,” he said in a video message.

AAP hits back

Reacting to the health ministry letter, The Aam Aadmi Party unit of Punjab took to social platform X. “The @BJP4India -ruled Central Govt has sought a report from Govt of Punjab regarding IVF treatment of Smt. Charan Singh (Late Sidhu Moosewala's mother) CM Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments & dignity of Punjabis, it's the Central Govt that has asked for the documents!”

“Urge the people to have a look at the facts and not to believe in any rumours,” the AAP posted.



(With inputs from Parteek Mahal)