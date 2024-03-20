 Centre's notice to Punjab over Sidhu Moosewala's mother's IVF treatment at 58, AAP hits back | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Centre's notice to Punjab over Sidhu Moosewala's mother's IVF treatment at 58, AAP hits back

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2024 12:55 PM IST

Sidhu Moosewala's elderly parents welcomed a baby boy on March 18.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the law on babies born through IVF technology. The development is in connection with the IVF treatment of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother.

Sidhu Moosewala's father and mother with his baby brother.
Sidhu Moosewala's father and mother with his baby brother.

The ministry quoted a Hindustan Times story which reported that Moose Wala's mother Charan Kaur had undergone IVF treatment at the age of 58 and was successful in conceiving a baby. On March 18, the elderly couple welcomed a baby boy, almost 22 months after Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down in Punjab.

“Under the Section 21(g) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21-50 years. Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter and submit a report to this department of the action taken in this case as per the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021,” the health ministry letter read.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"With the blessings of lakhs and crores of people who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh's little brother," Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh posted in Punjabi on Facebook.

In his post, Singh also shared his picture holding the baby in his arms along with a welcome cake and Moosewala's photo in the background.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The singer-rapper had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 on a Congress ticket from Mansa.

Moose Wala's parents allege harassment by Punjab govt

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has alleged harassment by the Punjab government. ““Due to the blessings of Waheguru, we got our Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala) back. However, the government has been harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are questioning me to prove that this child is legal,” he said in a video message.

AAP hits back

Reacting to the health ministry letter, The Aam Aadmi Party unit of Punjab took to social platform X. “The @BJP4India -ruled Central Govt has sought a report from Govt of Punjab regarding IVF treatment of Smt. Charan Singh (Late Sidhu Moosewala's mother) CM Bhagwant Mann always respects the sentiments & dignity of Punjabis, it's the Central Govt that has asked for the documents!”

“Urge the people to have a look at the facts and not to believe in any rumours,” the AAP posted.

(With inputs from Parteek Mahal)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Centre's notice to Punjab over Sidhu Moosewala's mother's IVF treatment at 58, AAP hits back
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On