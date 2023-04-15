Centre's regional languages push with major change in constable exam for CAPFs

In a major development, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday decided to conduct the Constable (GD) Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) exams in 13 regional languages. It will give an impetus to the participation of local youth in CAPFs, according to MHA. Union Home Ministry announces new notification in connection with holding the CAPF exams for the Constable rank in 13 regional languages.(HT File Photo)

From now on, the question paper for CAPF examination for the Constable rank will also be set in these languages other than Hindi and English - Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

The notification issued by the MHA in this regard also states, “The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects.”

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages,” it read further.

The MHA has asked the states/UTs to launch campaigns to encourage youth to take benefit of this opportunity.

The CAPF examinations are held by the centre for recruiting police personnel to the central police force. The new notification issued will now enable more local candidates to take part and prove their mettle.

