Ministry of Home Affairs asks 4 northeast states to stop influx from Myanmar
- The state governments have been asked to take appropriate action as per law to check illegal influx from Myanmar into India.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked four northeastern states – Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur - along with the Assam Rifles to prevent a possible influx of people from Myanmar in the wake of massive civilian protests in the neighbouring country following a military coup.
The state governments have been asked to take appropriate action as per law to check illegal influx from Myanmar into India.
The home ministry has also reminded the state governments that they have no powers to grant ‘refugee’ status to any foreigner and India is not a signatory to the United Nations Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol.
Around sixteen people from Myanmar had crossed over to Mizoram last week, of which eight were police officers. Myanmar authorities had asked Mizoram to send back the policemen.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had also said several people from Myanmar tried to enter Manipur but returned after seeing the presence of security personnel. While Mizoram shares a 510 kilometre-long border with Myanmar, Manipur shares a 398-kilometre border with the neighbouring country and Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland share 520-kilometre-long and 215-kilometre-long border respectively. The entire 1,623 kilometre-long border is unfenced and porous.
Also read: Quad vaccine initiative 'landmark partnership' of 4 countries, tweets PM Modi
In its communication sent on Wednesday, the MHA told states, “As you are aware, there is a possibility of large scale illegal influx into Indian territory through India-Myanmar Border due to current internal situation in Myanmar. In this regard, MHA has already issued an advisory (dated February 25) to chief secretaries (of these four states) to stay alert and take appropriate action to prevent a possible influx into Indian Territory”.
According to the MHA, “Now it has been reported that illegal influx from Myanmar has started.”
The MHA has reminded the state governments about its 2017 communication in which states were told to “sensitise all law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking prompt steps in identifying illegal migrants and initiate the deportation processes expeditiously and without delay”.
Similarly, the letter sent on Wednesday talks about its 2018 direction to the states to take biographic and biometric particulars of all illegal migrants in the country and cancel their fake Indian documents.
HT has reviewed the MHA letter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox