Chairs fly, blows exchanged in presence of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh at Congress event

Supporters of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and outgoing Himachal Congress president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu clashed at the formal takeover by new chief Kuldeep Rathore at the Congress Bhawan in Shimla on Thursday .

Workers exchanged blows and flung chairs at each other in the presence of senior leaders, including Virbhadra Singh, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge Rajni Patil, Kuldeep Rathore, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and all party MLAs. The brawl resulted in a free- for- all in which one person sustained head injuries.

Trouble began when two separate groups of workers owing allegiance to Virbhadra Singh and Sukhwinder Singh started indulging in provocative sloganeering to demonstrate their respective strengths. The loyalists of rival factions hurled abuses at each other even as senior leaders on then dais made efforts to pacify them. Virbhadra Singh, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Rajni Patil were seen making an early exit from the party office. In the past few days, both Virbhadra and Sukhu have been engaging in a verbal duel since the latter’s removal as state party chief.

A case was registered against five Congress workers for allegedly assaulting party worker Rajeev Rana under Section 323, 506, 147, 148 of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier in the day, Congress leaders had gathered at Ambedkar Chowk here to welcome the new party chief.

While senior party leaders, including Virbhadra Singh, Vidya Stokes, Kaul Singh Thakur, Mukesh Agnihotri and Asha Kumari, participated in the function, party deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, and Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur, gave a skip citing personal reasons .

Though Sukhu did not attend the rally, he was later seen welcoming the new chief at the Congress office.

Indiscipline won’t be tolerated, says Rathore

In his address, Kuldeep Rathore elaborated on his services to the party and called upon leaders to put a united face in the Lok Sabha elections. Rathore also praised the absent leader saying that Sukhu had supported his appointment.

The party chief sent out a strong message stating that indiscipline will not be tolerated. “No one is above the party. Individuals come and go but organisations last forever. Workers should not become complacent and should now fan out in the field as there is hardly anytime left for the elections,” Rathore said.

He further said the party will not be tolerant towards inactive office bearers. “You either work for the party or quit,” he said.

Extending support to the new chief, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh said, “I am hopeful that Rathore’s wisdom and experience will take the party a long way. If we all work together, winning all four seats is not difficult for the party.”

