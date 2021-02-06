IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Chakka Jam: Delhi-Chandigarh highway blocked at 3 places in Haryana
Farmer unions have appealed to keep the protests peaceful.(Bloomberg)
Farmer unions have appealed to keep the protests peaceful.(Bloomberg)
india news

Chakka Jam: Delhi-Chandigarh highway blocked at 3 places in Haryana

  • Protesting farmer unions have asked local farmers to ensure the Saturday protests remain peaceful and the movement of ambulances, marriage parties and media persons is allowed.
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Karnal
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:01 PM IST

National Highway 44 has been blocked at Kurukshetra, Panipat and Karnal districts in Haryana as farmers carry out a 'chakka jam' protest against the three Central farm laws, said the police. Farmers have also blocked Panipat-Rohtak highway near Panipat, Hisar-Chandigarh highway at Kaithal and Pehowa, Karnal-Jind highway near Assandh.

Haryana police have diverted the traffic from NH 44 to alternative routes to avoid traffic jams.

The protestors said that the highway blockade will continue for three hours till 3pm. However, they said they had made arrangements for food and water for commuters stuck in traffic jams on one of the busiest highways of the country, which caters to around 40,000 vehicles daily.

Earlier heavy police deployment was made around Chandigarh-Delhi national highway 44.

The authorities tried to convince the protesting farmers not to block NH 44, which connects three states of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and three union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh with the national capital of Delhi, but the union leaders insisted on the blockade of all major national and Haryana state highways, forcing the authorities to divert the traffic from NH 44 to link roads.

Rakesh Bains, national spokesperson of BKU (Charuni) said block level coordination committees have finalised the locations for protests.

He said instructions have been issued to local farmers to ensure protests remain peaceful and the movement of ambulances, marriage parties and media persons were allowed.

Following the vehicle-blockade call, Haryana ADGP Law and Order Navdeep Virk has asked all district superintendents of police to make necessary security arrangements at all traffic junctions and important roads.

The district administrations have made arrangements to avoid any face-off with the farmers, who have identified hundreds of locations, including 11 in Karnal district alone, to block the highways.

Also Read: Farmers' stir: Security tightened, many metro stations shut ahead of chakka jam

Karnal Superintendent of police, Ganga Ram Punia, said that police deployment has been made to prevent traffic jams and apart from release of a traffic advisory, arrangements have been made to divert the traffic on the link roads when the highways are blocked.

The traffic from NH 44 is being diverted from Bastara toll plaza to Kutail and Gharaunda. Kurukshetra district police have issued an advisory too, diverting traffic from several highways to the link roads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chakka jam chakka jam against farm bill farmers protest
app
Close
S jaishankar addressing the media in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Saturday.(ANI Photo )
S jaishankar addressing the media in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Saturday.(ANI Photo )
india news

Expect double-digit, 11% plus growth in the coming year, says S Jaishankar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Jaishankar also said that Indian military commanders have held nine rounds of talks with their Chinese counterparts during the past one year and they will continue in future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday, but disruptions washed out three consecutive days of proceedings.
Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday, but disruptions washed out three consecutive days of proceedings.
india news

Judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively, says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister also lauded the high court and district courts for carrying out a large number of e-proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The protest sites are under multi-layered barricading with barbed wiring on top, concrete walls, trenches, nails boards drilled onto roads, and netting to stop pelted stones. (Representative Image)(ANI)
The protest sites are under multi-layered barricading with barbed wiring on top, concrete walls, trenches, nails boards drilled onto roads, and netting to stop pelted stones. (Representative Image)(ANI)
india news

Farmers' agitation: Normal vehicular movement in Delhi ahead of chakka jam

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur border points, where thousands of farmers have been camping against the three farm laws for 73 days, continue to remain closed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer unions have appealed to keep the protests peaceful.(Bloomberg)
Farmer unions have appealed to keep the protests peaceful.(Bloomberg)
india news

Chakka Jam: Heavy police deployment in Haryana to deal with fallout

By Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Karnal
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Protesting farmer unions have asked local farmers to ensure the Saturday protests remain peaceful and the movement of ambulances, marriage parties and media persons is allowed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the discussions, in the HLD, the ministers emphasized the importance of global cooperation and solidarity in a post-Covid-19 era and agreed for further deepening of bilateral trade and investment relationship through a series of regular engagements, aiming at quick deliverable for the businesses in these tough times.(REUTERS)
During the discussions, in the HLD, the ministers emphasized the importance of global cooperation and solidarity in a post-Covid-19 era and agreed for further deepening of bilateral trade and investment relationship through a series of regular engagements, aiming at quick deliverable for the businesses in these tough times.(REUTERS)
india news

First India-EU high-level dialogue on trade, investment held

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Commitment to the establishment of this Dialogue was a major outcome of the 15th India-EU Leader's Summit held in July 2020, with an objective for ministerial-level guidance towards the bilateral trade and investment relations, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

No alimony when man not of marriageable age

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:32 AM IST
A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, was left amused when advocate Rachitta Priyanka Rai unfolded the facts of her case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sunny Leone is vacationing in Kerala.
Actor Sunny Leone is vacationing in Kerala.
india news

Sunny Leone, vacationing in Kerala, questioned by police for missing 2 events

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Sunny Leone, who is vacationing in Kerala for about a month, told the crime branch of Kerala police that she missed the events in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Makeshift barricading with barbed wires at Singhu Border.(PTI)
Makeshift barricading with barbed wires at Singhu Border.(PTI)
india news

Drones, high alert: Delhi turns into a fortress as farmers call 'chakka jam'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:07 PM IST
  • However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am there were 148,590 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday.(PTI)
The health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am there were 148,590 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday.(PTI)
india news

With 11,713 fresh Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths, India’s tally now over 10.8 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:16 AM IST
The number of recoveries also climbed to 10,510,796 as 14,488 patients of the coronavirus disease were cured or discharged across the country between Friday and Saturday morning, data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMD said northerly/north-westerly winds have set in over most parts of northwest India and will result in the fall of minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees C during the next two to three days.(HT_File)
IMD said northerly/north-westerly winds have set in over most parts of northwest India and will result in the fall of minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees C during the next two to three days.(HT_File)
india news

Light to moderate rain expected in central and eastern India

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:05 AM IST
It added a cyclonic circulation over north-eastern Madhya Pradesh and lower level southeaster lies from the Bay of Bengal were causing moisture incursion and were likely to result in rain and thunderstorms in eastern India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi has reported a total of 1,194 active Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).(Bloomberg)
Delhi has reported a total of 1,194 active Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).(Bloomberg)
india news

Delhi govt declares 6 hospitals completely 'Non-Covid'

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:03 AM IST
The order has been issued by the Health Department of the Delhi Government, which will come into force with immediate effect, according to the Delhi Health Department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari's remark against Sachin Tendulkar came in for sharp criticism from the ruling BJP and its ally JD(U) which demanded an apology from him.(Reuters Photo)
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari's remark against Sachin Tendulkar came in for sharp criticism from the ruling BJP and its ally JD(U) which demanded an apology from him.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter global support for farmers: RJD leader

PTI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli on Wednesday joined Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn to support the Centre's call on standing against "propaganda" against the Indian government and its policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site inside a church in the Bronx borough of New York, US, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Bloomberg File Photo)
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site inside a church in the Bronx borough of New York, US, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Bloomberg File Photo)
india news

LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 149,000; recoveries over 10.5 mn

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The global Covid-19 tally has surpassed 105,346,100 and 2,296,700 people have died of the infection. Follow latest updates here
READ FULL STORY
Workers at a site to make barricades, to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(PTI)
Workers at a site to make barricades, to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: UN body calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers, govt

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guhika said she was inspired by her father and grandfather to do charity work.(HT Photo)
Guhika said she was inspired by her father and grandfather to do charity work.(HT Photo)
india news

12-yr old Jammu girl donates earnings to fight Covid-19 pandemic

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Guhika said she was moved to see the plight of migrant labourers during the lockdown and wanted to help the needy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP