‘Challenge to Democracy’: Why NCERT's new Class 9 chapter on ‘Emergency’ is drawing attention

The NCERT has, for the first time, introduced a reference to the 1975 Emergency in India in its Class 9 textbook, more than five decades after it was imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi. The topic has been included in the NCERT's newly developed Social Science textbook. (Handout)

In the reference, the Emergency has been flagged as “one of the major challenges” faced by the Indian democracy, with a majority of fundamental rights being suspended. The topic has been included in the NCERT's newly developed Social Science textbook, titled ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond’.

In this, the Emergency has been added in a chapter which examines the strengths and challenges of Indian democracy.

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What does the chapter say on the Emergency? An NCERT official confirmed that this was the first time that the Emergency was included under the section titled “challenges to democratic practices in India” in the Class 9 textbook. The text in the section highlights “dissatisfaction” with the Indira Gandhi government, and issues including unemployment, inflation and others.

“One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77. In the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing. Rising unemployment, inflation, and allegations of misgovernance led to widespread protests,” the text reads.

It further says that “a majority of fundamental rights were suspended” citing internal disturbance and highlighted the arrests of several leaders. “In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested,” the text says. It adds that democratic institutions “came under strain” and freedom of Indian citizens “was restricted.”

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Highlighting Jayaprakash Narayan's role in leading mass movements, the section says the leader, popularly known as Lok Nayak, mobilised students and citizens, especially in Bihar and Gujarat. “The Emergency was lifted in 1977, and general elections were held, allowing people to express their will through the ballot. The defeat of the ruling government demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy and highlighted the importance of Democracy,” an excerpt from the texbook says.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the BJP over the inclusion, claiming the party tries “to present books, history, and literature in its own way.” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended Indira Gandhi, saying she did not break any political party or abolish the Constitution. “The Emergency is not just a subject for study, but it is also provided for in the Constitution. The Constitution gives the prime minister the right to impose an Emergency if anarchy spreads in the country. This does not mean that you should not respect the Constitution,” Raut said.

What other topics does the NCERT book include? The texbook, under the challenges to democracy, also points to issues such as fake news, misinformation, damaging public property, violation of public rules, poverty, regionalism, social discrimination and gender inequality.

The book includes a section named ‘Democracy and You’ to help students in learning their roles as citizens through classroom learning, ANI reported. The book also traces historical democratic practices in India, and contains a section on the role of media in a democracy.

The Social Science textbook, in the chapter titled ‘Elections’, praises the Election Commission of India for the conduct of “impartial” elections despite challenges including “misinformation, fake news and intimidation.”

(With inputs from Sanjay Maurya)