Champai Soren meets Jharkhand governor, says begin process for government formation

Champai Soren meets Jharkhand governor, says begin process for government formation

HT News Desk
Feb 01, 2024 06:23 PM IST

Champai Soren was elected as the leader of the legislature party of the ruling JMM on Wednesday, shortly after Hemant Soren quit as the chief minister.

Leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislative party Champai Soren on Thursday met Governor CP Radhakrishnan and demanded that the process to start the formation of the state government should begin.

JMM leader Champai Soren arrives at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi February 1.(PTI)
JMM leader Champai Soren arrives at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi February 1.(PTI)

“We have demanded that the process to start the formation of the government should begin,” Champai Soren said after meeting the governor, according to ANI. “He (Governor) said that the process will begin soon...”

Champai Soren was on Wednesday elected as the leader of the legislature party of the ruling JMM, shortly after Hemant Soren quit as the chief minister before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. The governor had invited Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan at 5.30 pm today.

On Thursday, Champai Soren said that he was waiting for an invite from the Raj Bhavan to form a government in Jharkhand, adding that his party had submitted the document proving the support of 47 MLAs.

"We yesterday handed over a letter of support from 43 MLAs to the governor yesterday. Now we have the support of 47 legislators," he said. “We are waiting for 15-16 hours whereas oaths are administered within two hours of stake claim and invite in other states.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance are likely to be shifted to Hyderabad over poaching fears amid uncertainty in the formation of the next government.

A JMM leader said a chartered flight was being arranged to shift the legislators to Hyderabad in Congress-ruled Telangana. “The southern city has been chosen because it is in a Congress-ruled state besides being closer to Ranchi than other possible destinations such as Bengaluru. It would take a shorter time to bring them back whenever required,” the leader said, requesting anonymity.

An official in the governor’s office had said legal consultations were underway. “The governor would take an appropriate decision soon. There is nothing like a constitutional crisis due to the resignation of the chief minister. Entire state administration runs in the name of governor.”

