JMM-led alliance MLAs likely to be shifted amid uncertainty over govt formation

Lawmakers of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance were likely to be shifted to Hyderabad over poaching fears amid uncertainty in the formation of the next government following Hemant Soren’s arrest on money laundering charges minutes after he resigned as chief minister on Wednesday. Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Wednesday. (ANI)

The alliance picked up Soren’s aide, Champai Soren, for the chief minister’s post insisting it enjoyed a comfortable majority. Champai Soren soon staked his claim to form the government but governor C P Radhakrishnan was yet to invite the JMM-led alliance to do so.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

A majority of the legislators have signed the support letter for Champai Soren and have been camping at the Ranchi’s circuit house since Wednesday night. The JMM-led alliance, which also includes the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has 47 lawmakers in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

A JMM leader said a chartered flight was being arranged to shift the legislators to Hyderabad in Congress-ruled Telangana. “The southern city has been chosen because it is in a Congress-ruled state besides being closer to Ranchi than other possible destinations such as Bengaluru. It would take a shorter time to bring them back whenever required,” the leader said, requesting anonymity.

In Delhi, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the Union government of partnering with agencies and offering inducements to lawmakers to change parties in Jharkhand.

Singhvi slammed Radhakrishnan for delaying the appointment of the new chief minister despite the JMM-led alliance having a clear majority. He pointed out how quickly was chief minister Nitish Kumar sworn in after returning to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in Bihar.

Singhvi said the governor has been “paralysed into inaction” as he was awaiting instructions from the Prime Minister or Union home minister’s office. “...or because the BJP was attempting to induce the lawmakers to switch sides,” he said. “Are you waiting to impose President’s rule to remove a democratically-elected government? Because you cannot see any other political colour in India.”

He said the Union government’s actions were part of its attempt to create an Opposition-free and protest-free India before the 2024 national elections.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said their alliance was intact. “We went to Raj Bhawan [governor’s house] to show our strength physically. We want the governor to invite us to form the government without delay. We are intact and ready to take up this fight on all fronts. We urge the governor to honour the constitutional mandate and invite Champai Soren to take the oath. If required we will move court.”

Binod Singh, the lone Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation lawmaker supporting the JMM-led alliance, said they would hold a second meeting and go to Raj Bhawan again if required.

People aware of the matter said the names of JMM legislators Rabindranath Mahto, Chamra Linda, Lobin Hembrom, Ramdas Soren, and Sita Soren were missing from the support letter for forming the next government.

“The signatures of all MLAs [members of legislative assembly] were taken when the legislators met Hemant Soren on Tuesday. Rabindranath Mahto’s presence was not expected that day as he is the Speaker. Ramdas Soren is under treatment in Delhi. Sita Soren is also in Delhi. Even if the other two do not support this claim, we have more than the majority required,” a JMM legislator said.

Sita Soren, sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, opposed the idea of appointing Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, as the next chief minister. She could not be reached for her response. Sita Soren was likely to return to Ranchi by Thursday evening. Basant Soren, Hemant Soren’s brother, was camping with other legislators.

An official in the governor’s office said legal consultations were underway. “The governor would take an appropriate decision soon. There is nothing like a constitutional crisis due to the resignation of the chief minister. Entire state administration runs in the name of governor.”

Tribal organisations called a day-long Jharkhand bandh against Soren’s arrest. State police spokesperson AV Homkar said there was no information of any untoward incident from any part of the state so far. In some areas, schools were closed.

A police officer said high alert has been sounded across the state. Additional police forces were deployed in districts, where JMM workers were expected to protest.

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear Hemant Soren’s plea challenging his arrest on money laundering allegations. Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Thursday allowed the urgent listing of Soren’s petition after senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter. The lawyers argued it is a case that will seriously impact the polity in India, requiring the highest court of the land to step in.

“This court will have to set out the contours of Section 19 in the PMLA [Prevention of Money Laundering Act]. How can a man be arrested like this? All of those in the Opposition will be arrested before the general election. This will seriously impact the polity,” Sibal told the court.

Section 19 prescribes that a person may be arrested based on material in its possession which gives the Enforcement Directorate reason to believe that the person being arrested has been guilty of an offence punishable under PMLA.