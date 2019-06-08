Video of Haryana woman thrashing 80-yr-old mother-in-law goes viral, booked

A woman has been booked for thrashing her 80-year-old mother-in-law after a video showing her brutal act surfaced recently.

The incident has taken place at Niwaz Nagar village in Narnaul town of Mahendragarh district. The matter came to the fore when a schoolgirl captured the entire incident in her phone, wherein accused Kanta Devi can be seen grabbing her mother-in-law Chand Bai, a widow, by her hair.

Narnaul DSP (headquarters) Vinod Kumar said after getting information about the incident, police along with woman officials reached the spot.

“We asked the victim and she told us that she was beaten up by her daughter-in-law. We have seen the video which shows the brutal act. The medical examination of the woman has also been conducted and we are waiting for its report. The accused has fled from her home and efforts are being made to arrest her at the earliest,” the DSP added.

The police have booked Kanta Devi under Sections 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Vipin, son of the accused woman, confirmed that his mother thrashed his grand

The accused woman can be seen in the video asking her mother-in-law to take care of herself and not depend on them. A police official said Kanta used to beat her mother-in-law up as she failed to take care of her. “She wanted to get ₹30,000 which the victim drew as widow pension,” the cop added.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 13:36 IST