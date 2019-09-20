Chandra Bhushan quits as deputy head of CSE

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:32 IST

Chandra Bhushan, deputy director general of Delhi based advocacy group, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), has left the organization, CSE director general Sunita Narain announced on Friday.

In an email to all staffers, Narian said Chandra Bhushan will be leaving the organization by October.

“As you all know, he has been an important support and extremely valued colleague…please join me in wishing him the best of wishes and success in all his future endeavors,” Narain said in the email.

Bhushan had been with the CSE for 22 years and has spent about 25 years in the area of environment research. He joined CSE in 1997 to head its Green Rating Project (GRP) and was appointed deputy director general in 2010.

“I would continue to work in the environmental field. The country needs many public-interest institutions to help and support the government and society in environmental protection. Very soon I will be announcing a new organization to work in the field of environment, energy and climate change,” Bhushan said.

In his career spanning close to 25 years, Chandra Bhushan has established himself as a researcher, writer and campaigner for environmentally sound and socially inclusive development. For his work on climate and ozone protection, Bhushan was conferred with the Ozone Award by the UN Environment in 2017. He has also authored several books, research studies and had been member of several government panels on environment.

