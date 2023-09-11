Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh bandh today, Pawan Kalyan's party backs. Top points

N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party has called for Andhra Pradesh bandh on Monday in protest against the arrest of the former chief minister in connection with a misappropriation of government funds case. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party or JSP has extended its support to the state bandh call.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters burn tyre during their protest against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Prakasam on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, a day after his arrest in a case involving alleged corruption in Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, Chandrababu Naidu was sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

Top updates on Andhra Pradesh bandh call:

1. In a statement, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu requested the party cadre, people, and civil society to participate in the agitation and make it a success.

2. A local court in Vijayawada remanded Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in the alleged multi-crore corruption scam. He was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of ₹300 crore to the state government, Andhra Pradesh CID chief N Sanjay said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan accused the ruling party YSR Congress Party of resorting to “anti-social activities” in Andhra Pradesh. It further alleged that the YSRCP government in the state is “harassing” the opposition parties. In a statement, Kalyan also urged the JSP workers to participate “peacefully” in the bandh.

Also Read | ‘Shocked’ Zoho CEO supports arrested Chandrababu Naidu of TDP: ‘Worked so hard to…’

4. Chandrababu Naidu has been moved to Rajamundry Central prison after being remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Heavy police security has been deployed at the jail prior to the former chief minister’s remand.

5. A large number of TDP workers gathered at Vijayawada court premises while the police officials moved the TDP chief to the central jail. The Rajamundry Police has imposed section 144 in the city limits to maintain law and order in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Naidu was sent to judicial custody till September 23 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada.

7. Home-cooked food, medication, and a special room were among the amenities granted by a court to the TDP chief for his fortnight-long stay in jail.

8. Earlier, supporters of the TDP broke down following the arrest of their leader and sat on a hunger strike in Visakhapatnam.

9. In its remand report, the CID said Chandrababu Naidu was “non-cooperative” during interrogation, and that even though they had arranged for a helicopter for him to travel to Vijayawada from Nandyal, the place where he was arrested, Naidu refused and drove to the city, with his convoy obstructed on several occasions by angry TDP cadre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

10. According to the CID, the investigation has revealed serious irregularities such as before any expenditure by private entities, the then state government provided an advance of ₹371 crore, representing the entire 10 per cent commitment by the government. Most of the money advanced by the government was allegedly diverted to shell companies through fake invoices, with no actual delivery or sale of the items mentioned in the invoices, CID officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON