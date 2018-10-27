Chandrababu Naidu, in Delhi to rally Opposition, meets Arvind Kejriwal. Mayawati next

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati this evening at her Delhi home. Naidu, who flew into the national capital this morning, has already met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav as he attempts to rally the support of other opposition parties against what he calls the centre’s “conspiracy” to destabilise his government.

At a press conference, Naidu attacked the Narendra Modi government, saying, “CBI inquiry is going on, it’s under trial. Even our PM had said that all culprits in political corruption cases will be punished within one year time. On the contrary, some people are escaping. You’re supporting tainted parties and victimising those who oppose you.”

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu was an NDA ally till March this year, when he pulled out of the BJP-led alliance to protest against the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Arvind Kejriwal, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party, tweeted after their meeting at the capital’s Andhra Pradesh Bhawan, “Had a good meeting with Chandrababu Naidu. Sharad Yadav was also present for a while. Discussed national issues. Present BJP government is a threat to the nation and to the Constitution. People across India will need to join hands to save India and the Constitution.”

Naidu will meet Mayawati at her residence on Tyagaraja Marg at 6 pm, sources in the CMO said. State finance minister Y Ramakrishnudu, energy minister Kaka Venkata Rao and TDP MPs will accompany the chief minister to the meeting.

Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, who is trying to build support of “neglected communities” in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, had tried to meet Mayawati during his recent visit to Lucknow, but could not.

Naidu also met former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of the National Conference party Farooq Abdullah at the latter’s residence in Tilak Marg. The meeting lasted for 29 minutes.

He is also expected to meet other leaders, including those from Left parties on his Delhi trip.

At his press conference, Naidu also alleged that his government was wrongfully targeted after an attack on political rival Jaganmoan Reddy of the YSR Congress this week.

“The opposition leader (Jagan Mohan Reddy) came to Visakhapatnam airport. Some person attacked him with knife. Airport is under Central Industrial Security Force. After some time, they handed over that fellow and our people took him into custody. But BJP accused TDP govt,” Naidu said.

The chief minister is furious that governor ESL Narasimhan sought a report from director general of police RP Thakur on the attack on Reddy, bypassing the state government. He said the governor’s action vindicated his apprehensions about a “conspiracy.”

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 15:19 IST