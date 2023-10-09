Chandrababu Naidu’s bail pleas in high court, anti-graft court rejected

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Monday dismissed the petitions of Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bails in three different cases filed against him by the state police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID). Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu ( (PTI)

Simultaneously, a special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau cases in Vijayawada also rejected Naidu’s plea for regular bail in the multi-crore skill development corporation scandal.

In the high court, a single judge bench headed by Justice K Suresh Reddy dismissed Naidu’s petition for anticipatory bail in the case of alleged irregularities in the alignment of Amaravati Inner Ring Road.

The bench, which reserved its judgement after hearing arguments of Naidu’s counsel Siddharth Luthra and that of advocate general S Sriram on Tuesday last week, agreed with the contention of the state government that granting bail was not appropriate at a time when the investigation was at a crucial stage.

The high court also dismissed Naidu’s anticipatory bail petitions in Angallu violence case of August 4 and as well in the case of alleged irregularities in AP Fibernet project.

Also Read: Court extends Naidu’s remand by 2 weeks

In the ACB court, Justice Hima Bindu, who reserved her judgement after hearing the arguments from both the sides on October 5, rejected the TDP chief’s petition for regular bail in the ₹371 crore state skill development scam case.

While senior Supreme Court advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey argued on behalf of Naidu, additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy put forth his arguments on behalf of the CID.

The ACB court also rejected the CID’s petition seeking the custody of Naidu for further interrogation in the skill development case.

On October 5, the ACB court extended the judicial remand of Naidu till October 19. The TDP chief had been in judicial remand in the Rajahmundry Central Jail since the early hours of September 11, two days after he was arrested by the CID in the skill development scam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON