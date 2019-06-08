Chandrakant Patil is Pune district’s new guardian minister

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, handed over charge of the portfolio of Pune district guardian minister to Chandrakant Patil.

This came after Pune MP Girish Bapat resigned from the post. Guardian minister is a key post with all major decisions in the district falling under the purview of the minister.

Patil is considered a close ally of Fadnavis, and the appointment will allow the chief minister to keep close tabs on Pune, the city and the district.

Patil, currently a cabinet minister in Fadnavis’ Maharashtra cabinet, was in charge of Western Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections and played an important role in ensuring the BJP’s victory in the sugar belt.

Patil is considered strong opposition to NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar and his appointment as guardian minister will also serve to counter the NCP during the Assembly elections. The CM also handed over Bapat’s other portfolios - state parliamentary affairs to Vinod Tawade; and FDA minister to Jaykumar Rawal.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 00:18 IST