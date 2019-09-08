Chandrayaan 2 lander located on moon surface, trying to establish contact: Isro chief

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:06 IST

The lander of Chandrayaan 2—Vikram—has been located on the surface of the moon, Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) chief K Sivan said on Sunday.

“The orbiter has clicked a thermal image of lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to establish contact,” Sivan told news agency ANI.

Scientists lost contact with the the Vikram lander at 1.53am in the wee hours of Saturday,less than two minutes before it was supposed to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 13:49 IST