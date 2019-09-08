e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

Chandrayaan 2 lander located on moon surface, trying to establish contact: Isro chief

Scientists lost contact with the the Vikram lander at 1.53am in the wee hours of Saturday,less than two minutes before it was supposed to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The lander of Chandrayaan 2—Vikram—has been located on the surface of the moon, Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) chief K Sivan said on Sunday.

“The orbiter has clicked a thermal image of lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to establish contact,” Sivan told news agency ANI.

Scientists lost contact with the the Vikram lander at 1.53am in the wee hours of Saturday,less than two minutes before it was supposed to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 13:49 IST

tags
more from india
trending topics
Ram Jethmalani Passes AwayHTLS 2019Chhichhore reviewChandrayaan 2Isro chief K SivanAlia BhattRam Jethmalani DeathArticle 370England vs AustraliaRam Jethmalani
top news
    latest news
      don't miss