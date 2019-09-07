Not given up yet, will try to contact Vikram lander for 14 days: Isro chief

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:07 IST

Suggesting that all hope was not lost as far as reestablishing communication with Chandryaan 2’s lander Vikram was concerned, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chief K Sivan told the national broadcaster that scientists will continue to contact Vikram which had life of a lunar day which translates into 14 earth days.

“We will be trying to establish a link, we will try for the next 14 days,” said Sivan when asked if there was any chance of reconnecting with the lander.

ISRO’s plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during the final stage of descent.

“Powered descent included four stages, the first 3 phases were executed nicely but the last one was not executed in a nice way and we lost the link with the lander,” said Sivan in his first TV interview after completion of the mission.

In another important announcement, Sivan made it clear that the setback won’t affect India’s space programme including its first manned mission, Gaganyaan, planned for the end of 2020.

“Whatever happened today is not going to affect any of the Isro’s activity. We are extremely busy with Gaganyaan project, which is due by the end of 2020,” Sivan told Doordarshan.

Sivan explained that Chandrayaan 2 was “almost 100 per cent successful” as the Orbiter tasked to carry out the science experiments was placed successfully while the Lander and the Rover component of mission, aimed to demonstrate technology, was 90-95 % successful.

(To be updated)

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 20:42 IST