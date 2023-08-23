Chandrayaan 3: 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' echoes in ISRO HQ in Bengaluru. Pics from inside

Chandrayaan 3 successfully touched the lunar surface, marking India as the first country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's dark side, at the South Pole. This achievement triggered celebrations at the Indian Space Research Organisation headquarters in Bengaluru, where the space agency's staff were joined by the media and other witnesses to celebrate this historic event.

Pics here:

ISRO chairman S Somnath addressing headquarters in Bengaluru following Chandrayaan-3's landing on the Moon.(ISRO)

Celebration outside ISRO headquarters at Bengaluru on Wednesday after Chandrayaan-3 soft-landed on Moon successfully (Rahul Singh/HT Photo)

