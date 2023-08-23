Chandrayaan 3: How Atal Bihari Vajpayee changed India's lunar mission name from Somayaan

With Chandrayaan-3 gearing up for its landing on Moon, there's an interesting story of its genesis and how it got its name. Back in 1999 when the lunar mission was given governmental approval, India's prime minister was Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He not only motivated space scientists to explore the moon but also used his Sanskrit skills to rename the mission 'Chandrayaan' instead of ‘Somayaan.’

Atal Bihari Vajpayee as India's prime minister approved Chandrayaan mission

This twist in naming raised eyebrows within the space community, as their initial choice, 'Somayaan,' had drawn inspiration from a Sanskrit verse: "O Moon! We should be able to know you through our intellect. You enlighten us through the right path."

"Vajpayee said the mission should be called Chandrayaan, and not Somayaan, as the country has emerged as an economic power, and will make many exploratory journeys to the Moon," recalled Dr K. Kasturirangan, the then chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), reported Deccan Chronicle.

Kasturirangan was among the top invitees to New Delhi in May 1999 to make presentations to mark the first anniversary of Pokhran II. He told the news website: "It took four years to plan the mission, and another four years to implement it."

The origin story of the Chandrayaan mission

1. According to ISRO, the concept of an Indian lunar mission emerged in 1999 through discussions within the Indian Academy of Sciences, followed by further talks within the Astronautical Society of India in 2000.

2. Drawing from insights provided by experts in these forums, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) established the National Lunar Mission Task Force, comprising prominent scientists and technologists.

3. This task force engaged in deliberations to evaluate the feasibility and specifics of an Indian mission to the Moon, considering its potential objectives and configuration.

4. After thorough exchanges, a unanimous recommendation emerged that India should indeed undertake a lunar mission, driven by heightened international lunar interest and the opportunity for scientific advancement, including challenges beyond the Geostationary Orbit.

5. Subsequently, in November 2003, the Government of India approved ISRO's proposal for the inaugural Indian Moon Mission, paving the way for Chandrayaan-1 to take flight.

Addressing the nation from the rampart of the Red Fort on India’s 56th Independence Day in 2003, Vajpayee unveiled the first moon exploration plan of India- Chandrayaan 1. He trumpeted, “Our country is now ready to fly high in the field of science. I am pleased to announce that India will send her spacecraft to the moon by 2008. It is being named Chandrayaan.”