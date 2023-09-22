News / India News / Chandrayaan 3 Vikram lander LIVE updates: ISRO aims for revival today after two weeks of sleep mode
Chandrayaan 3 Vikram lander LIVE updates: ISRO aims for revival today after two weeks of sleep mode

Sep 22, 2023 09:45 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Vikram lander LIVE updates: ISRO's ambitious lunar mission successfully conducted experiments on Moon's south pole for the planned 14 Earth days.

Chandrayaan 3 Vikram lander LIVE updates: After a historic 'soft landing' on what is considered a tough task – the south pole of the Moon – Chandrayaan 3 of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now aiming for a 'bonus' achievement of being revived after its lander Vikram, and rover Pragyan, worked for a good 14 Earth days. The whole setup was then sent into sleep mode (on September 2, the rover went to sleep, while the lander did so on September 4), citing the harsh cold conditions that developed on the lunar surface due to the lack of sunlight.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-3 made a historic soft landing on Moon's south pole on August 23.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-3 made a historic soft landing on Moon's south pole on August 23.

Now, with a new lunar dawn on the horizon on Friday, the ISRO is gearing up to attempt to awaken the lander and rover for which they were not actually prepared. The objective is now set to check if the equipment has survived the harsh cold conditions because nighttime temperatures on the lunar surface can drop to as low as -200°Celsius, and closer to the poles, these temperature readings go even lower, around -250°C.

ISRO officials earlier said before the equipment onboard Vikram and Pragyan were put to sleep – in a phased manner starting on September 2 – the batteries, powered by sunlight, were left charged, and the solar panels were oriented in a way that they receive light at dawn.

Though the mission was designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days) to study the surroundings there, the ISRO is hoping that they will come back to life when the Sun rises again on the Moon and carry on with the experiments and studies there.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 22, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 Vikram lander LIVE updates: Former ISRO chief explains how the revival can occur

    Former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair, ahead of attempts to awaken the Vikram lander of India's Chandrayaan 3 mission, said, “Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover have been in deep sleep for almost two weeks now. It is almost like checking out something from the freezer and then trying to use it. The temperatures would have gone beyond -150 degrees Celsius. At that temperature how the batteries, electronics and the mechanism survive is really a concern. Of course, adequate tests have been done on the ground to establish that it will work even after such a condition. Still, we have to keep our fingers crossed. The solar heat will warm up the instruments and also the charger batteries. If both these conditions are successfully met, it is a fairly good chance that the system will be operational again. Once it is operational, it is quite possible that we can move around for some more distance over the next 14 days and collect more data on the surface of the moon near the lunar south pole.” (ANI)

  • Sep 22, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 Vikram lander LIVE updates: What was this Moon mission's focus?

    Chandrayaan-3 comprised a domestically developed Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM), and a Rover, with the aim of advancing and showcasing innovative technologies essential for interplanetary missions. The Propulsion Module has been seperated from the Lander Module on August 17 before the soft landing on August 23. The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are:

    • To demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface
    • To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and
    • To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
  • Sep 22, 2023 09:25 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 Vikram lander LIVE updates: Previous instances of other lander revivals

    Prior to Chandrayaan-3, spacecrafts had indeed encountered and endured similarly frigid temperatures. For instance, China's Chang'e 4 lander and rover, back in 2019, managed to recover after enduring temperatures as low as approximately -190°C. However, these spacecraft were equipped with radioisotope heating units (RHU), which are designed to maintain the necessary operating temperature inside the craft even as the external temperature drops.

  • Sep 22, 2023 09:09 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Chandrayaan 2's Orbiter captures asleep Vikram lander

    ISRO shared an image on September 6 capturing Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander resting on the lunar surface. This image was taken by Chandrayaan 2's Orbiter, and it depicts the lander positioned near the South Pole of the Moon. Vikram Lander was set into sleep mode on September 2.

  • Sep 22, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: What will happen after the lander and rover come back to life now?

    In an optimal scenario, when the commands are transmitted to the lander and rover for their revival, the rover will reinitiate its exploration of the lunar surface, and the equipment on the lander will resume its data collection activities.

    On Thursday, as the sunlight at the landing site becomes sufficiently strong to energise the instruments, teams from ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) will commence the process of inputting commands to reactivate the instruments. If the machines respond and recharge successfully, the mission will be granted an extended lease of life, allowing scientists to acquire additional samples.

  • Sep 22, 2023 08:31 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: ‘ISRO scientists eagerly waiting for lander, rover to wake up,’ says Union minister Jitendra Singh

    In the context of the Lok Sabha discussion about India's achievement with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Union minister of state for the ministry of science and technology emphasised the anticipation among ISRO scientists regarding the awakening of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover after their 14-day dormancy during the lunar night.

    "All efforts are being made to awaken Vikram and Pragyan from their sleep. When we sleep on earth tonight, Vikram and Pragyan will perhaps wake up on the moon," Singh remarked during the discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission in the lower house of Parliament.

    He further explained that the solar batteries powering the instruments have been fully charged, and scientists are patiently awaiting the lunar surface's temperature to rise, signaling the opportune moment to send the wake-up command to Vikram and Pragyan.

