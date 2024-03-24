 Chandrayaan 3's landing site name 'Shiv Shakti' gets International Astronomical Union recognition | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Chandrayaan 3's landing site name 'Shiv Shakti' gets International Astronomical Union recognition

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Chandrayaan 3's moon lander's landing site was named Shiv Shakti on August 26 by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 26 had announced that the landing site of Chandrayaan 3's moon lander would be named Shiv Shakti. Six months later, the internationally recognised body for nomenclature of celestial objects has officially granted it recognition.

On August 23 last year, the Indian space agency created history by successfully landing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the lunar south pole, a feat that had not been achieved by any other country. (Reuters)(HT_PRINT)
International Astronomical Union (IAU) Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature on Tuesday approved the name Statio Shiv Shakti for the landing site of Chandrayaan’s Vikram lander.

Chandrayaan 3 — India’s moonshot

Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar mission, took off from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. After about a month, on August 23, the Vikram lander successfully touched down on the moon, along with the Pragyan Rover. This historic achievement positioned India as the first country to land near the lunar South Pole and only the fourth to achieve a controlled lunar landing.

Following 10 days of exploration on the lunar surface, both the lander and rover entered sleep mode. Meanwhile, the propulsion module remains in lunar orbit after separating from the lander.

What is Shiv Shakti point?

On August 26, PM Narendra Modi declared that the landing site of Chandrayaan 3's moon lander would be named Shiv Shakti.

"In Shiv, there is resolution for the welfare of humanity, and Shakti gives us strength to fulfil those resolutions," said Modi, while announcing the name.

The IAU's Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature, where the name was officially published, described it as a compound word from Indian mythology representing the masculine ("Shiva") and feminine ("Shakti") duality of nature.

Why are celestial bodies named?

Planetary nomenclature is like naming places on Earth. It helps us identify and talk about specific features on planets and moons. This list, created by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), includes all the names given to different spots on planets, moons, and even some ring systems since 1919. It makes it easier for scientists to locate and describe these places.

