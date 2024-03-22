 ISRO successfully carries out landing experiment of RLV vehicle 'Pushpak' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

ISRO successfully carries out landing experiment of RLV vehicle 'Pushpak'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 07:59 AM IST

ISRO said that the landing experiment was carried out at around 7 am in Karnataka’s Challakere.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will on Friday successfully carried out the landing mission of its Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) named 'Pushpak' from the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka’s Challakere.

RLV Pushpak during its autonomous landing.(X/ISRO)
RLV Pushpak during its autonomous landing.(X/ISRO)

The rocket was launched at around 7 am from the Chalakere Runway.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This was the third landing mission of the RLV named after the legendary spaceship named in the Ramayan. The space agency had successfully carried out previous missions in 2016 and April last year.

The launch vehicle was carried to an altitude of about 4.5 km by an Indian Air Force helicopter and released after attaining the predetermined pillbox parameters.

Also Read | After Chandrayaan-3, Isro eyes return moon missions

According to ISRO, the mission is part of the space agency's efforts at “developing essential technologies for a fully reusable launch vehicle to enable low-cost access to space”.

"The Pushpak launch vehicle is India's bold attempt to make access to space most affordable," ISRO chairperson S Somanath said, according to NDTV. "It is India's futuristic Reusable Launch Vehicle, where the most expensive part, the upper stage, which houses all the expensive electronics, is made reusable by bringing it back safely back to Earth. Later, it could even do refuelling of in-orbit satellites or retrieving satellites from orbit for refurbishment. India seeks to minimise space debris and Pushpak is one step towards that as well."

Also Read | Gaganyaan mission: Names of four astronauts revealed by Modi

The Pushpak RLV is designed as an all-rocket, fully reusable single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) vehicle, reported India Today. It also incorporates major elements such as the X-33 advanced technology demonstrator, the X-34 testbed technology demonstrator, and the upgraded DC-XA flight demonstrator.

According to ISRO, ‘Pushpak’ consists of a fuselage (body), a nose cap, double delta wings and twin vertical tails. It also features symmetrically placed active control surfaces called Elevons and Rudder.

In February, Somnath had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the RLV mission, which cost an estimated 100, during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Trivandrum.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ISRO successfully carries out landing experiment of RLV vehicle 'Pushpak'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On