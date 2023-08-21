Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: ISRO reduces lander module orbit, announces Moon touch down time

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: While the world eagerly waits for India's historic moment, the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has successfully reduced the orbit of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module, and said it is now expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon at 6.04pm on August 23.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announces the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on August 23 2023, on Sunday.(ISRO twitter)

"The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth," the ISRO said on X (formally Twitter).

This significant development follows the successful completion of the lander's second and final deboosting manoeuvre on Sunday. The lander will now undergo internal checks and await sunrise at the designated landing site before attempting the final landing.