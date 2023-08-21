Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: ISRO reduces lander module orbit, announces Moon touch down time
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 is about to complete its over a month long journey from Earth on Wednesday after being launched on July 14.
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: While the world eagerly waits for India's historic moment, the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has successfully reduced the orbit of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module, and said it is now expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon at 6.04pm on August 23.
"The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth," the ISRO said on X (formally Twitter).
This significant development follows the successful completion of the lander's second and final deboosting manoeuvre on Sunday. The lander will now undergo internal checks and await sunrise at the designated landing site before attempting the final landing.
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 07:02 AM
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Expert shares ‘biggest challenge’ during landing of spacecraft
Space strategist P K Ghosh said on Sunday that one of the "biggest" challenges in the landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface is to get the spacecraft from a horizontal to a vertical position.
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 06:14 AM
‘Chandrayaan-3 poised for success’: Ex-ISRO chairman Madhavan Nair
Former Indian Space Research Organisation chairman Madhavan Nair explained how India's third lunar mission has very high chances of succeeding as it has been devised by extensively studying the mistakes from Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019.
- Mon, 21 Aug 2023 05:39 AM
Chandrayaan-3 steady as Russia exits moon race
The second and final adjustment to Chandrayaan-3’s lunar lander has been successfully carried out and the space craft is now in a smaller orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said in a statement on Sunday, and added that the touchdown will be at 6.04pm on August 23.