e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / India News / Changes in draft on intermediary liability likely

Changes in draft on intermediary liability likely

On Saturday, an IT ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the culpability of intermediaries could be one of the rethinks in the draft rules after the ministry held wide consultations.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 06:49 IST
Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The government had told the Supreme Court the draft rules were ready and needed to be discussed and vetted.
The government had told the Supreme Court the draft rules were ready and needed to be discussed and vetted.(AP)
         

With days to go for the notification of rules on so-called intermediary liability — many digital platforms insist they are intermediaries and can’t regulate content — by the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), tweaks could be made in draft rules to fix culpability and include action against terrorism and child pornography, an official has said.

The Union government had in October said it would finalise and notify Information Technology Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment) Rules, 2018, for social media and digital media platforms by January this year. The rules are important in the context of tackling hate speech, fake news, and other unlawful activities. The government had told the Supreme Court the draft rules were ready and needed to be discussed and vetted.

On Saturday, an IT ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the culpability of intermediaries could be one of the rethinks in the draft rules after the ministry held wide consultations. “Whether the intermediary has to take suo moto action, or it takes it after a directive from the government is one of the points being discussed,” said the official.

Section 3(9) of the rules states that any intermediary should “deploy technology-based automated tools or appropriate mechanisms” to identify and remove “unlawful” content. The official said unlawful content, too, could be redefined to include terrorism and child sexual abuse imagery.

As per the IT ministry’s affidavit to SC in the Facebook transfer petition in October last year, the notification was likely to be completed by January 15. Several intermediaries expressed their reservations due to the government’s stance on traceability. WhatsApp, which has 400 million users in India, has said changes could interfere with privacy.

tags
top news
New body may settle claims if a bank fails
New body may settle claims if a bank fails
Deve Gowda likely to return to Parliament as Rajya Sabha MP
Deve Gowda likely to return to Parliament as Rajya Sabha MP
With Rs10 crore for each city, funds for clean air plan short: Experts
With Rs10 crore for each city, funds for clean air plan short: Experts
Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam
Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam
India plans surveillance at major airports following pneumonia outbreak in China
India plans surveillance at major airports following pneumonia outbreak in China
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news