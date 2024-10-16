Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in mosque doesn't hurt religious sentiments: Karnataka high court

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a criminal case against two individuals accused of chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans inside a mosque, stating that such actions do not harm religious sentiments, reports news agency IANS. On Tuesday, Justice M Nagaprasanna led a single-division bench that overturned the charges, questioning how the slogans could offend any community's religious feelings. The Karnataka high court said that Hindus and Muslims in the area live in harmony.(File)

The accused were initially charged under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including charges related to outraging religious feelings, criminal trespass, statements conducing to public mischief, and criminal intimidation.

The court noted that the complainant acknowledged Hindus and Muslims living harmoniously in the area. Permitting further proceedings would be an abuse of the legal process, according to the bench. Citing a Supreme Court order, the court emphasized that not every act constitutes an offense under Section 295A of the IPC.

"Section 295A deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. It is not understandable as to how if someone shouts 'Jai Shri Ram' it would outrage the religious feeling of any class," the court said in its order, according to Live Law.

"When the complainant himself states that Hindu – Muslims are living in harmony in the area the incident by no stretch of imagination can result in antimony." the court added.

Why the 2 accused were arrested

The accused were alleged to have entered the mosque on September 24, 2023, around 10:50 pm, and shouted "Jai Shri Ram" slogans, while also making threats. Initially reported as unknown persons, they were later taken into custody. However, the accused challenged the allegations and filed an appeal, resulting in the case being quashed.

