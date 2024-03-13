 Chaos after Hyderabad restaurant offers free haleem, cops resort to lathi-charge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Chaos after Hyderabad restaurant offers free 'haleem', police resort to lathi-charge

Chaos after Hyderabad restaurant offers free 'haleem', police resort to lathi-charge

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Hyderabad restaurant's management had decided to give free haleem to the public on the first day of Ramadan.

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd that thronged a restaurant in Malakpet to get free haleem. Haleem is a flavourful stew made with a combination of lentils, meat, wheat and a blend of spices.

The police said that a case will be registered against the management of the restaurant.(PTI)

News agency ANI reported that the restaurant's management had decided to give free haleem to the public on the first day of Ramadan.

However, the hotel management was unable to control the crowd, and later, the police had to be called in to disperse the crowd.

Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed hundreds of people gathered at the restaurant for free haleem. The restaurant identified in the footage is named 'Aazebo'.

Malakpet inspector U Srinivas told The Times of India that a case will be registered against the management of the restaurant for disrupting the free movement of traffic.

“The hotel management did not inform police in prior about the free offer nor did they take any permission. For creating disturbance to free movement of traffic a case will be registered," he said.

Ramzan 2024

The holy Islamic month of Ramzan begins on Tuesday as the Ramzan moon was sighted in various parts of the country on Monday.

A meeting of the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee under the presidentship of Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, secretary Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, was held in Delhi, following which the announcement was made. “It has been verified that the moon has been sighted in several parts of the country,” a statement issued by them said.

Also Read | City-wise Ramadan 2024 timetable: Check your city's fasting schedule now

Millions of Muslims all over the world eagerly await the sight of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of the holy month.

During Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk after the pre-dawn meal 'sehri' and break their fast at sunset with 'iftar'. The end of the month is marked by Eid.

