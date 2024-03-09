Muslims believe that the gates of heaven are open in the month of Ramadan while the gates of hell are closed as it is a time of mercy, forgiveness and spiritual renewal and with this month of healing just around the corner, the Islamic community across the world are gearing up to sight the crescent moon to mark the beginning of the Holy month of fasting which is also spelled Ramzan/Ramzaan/Ramazan. For the uninitiated, it is not just a month of fasting and commemorating the time in which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) but also about feeding the hungry, helping the needy, remembering Allah in every moment and strengthening the bond with the Creator of the universe, a time to purify the soul, refocus on spirituality while practicing patience, perseverance and self-discipline. Ramadan 2024 crescent moon sighting in KSA: Saudi Arabia to begin fasting from THIS day as per Supreme Court (Photo by LucasVphotos on Unsplash)

Muslims use this month of Islamic lunar calendar to appreciate the blessings they have and to empathise with those who are less fortunate as it is a time to break bad habits, establish good ones and not just abstain from food and drink but also control the tongue, eyes, ears and thoughts from everything sinful or evil. Ramadan reminds us that we are all equal in the eyes of Allah, regardless of gender, race, nationality or social status hence, it is a gift from the Almighty to draw closer to Him, seek forgiveness, mend relationships and strive for inner peace.

In lieu of the same, the Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday evening i.e. March 10, 2024, which corresponds to 29 Sha'ban 1445 AH in the Islamic calendar. Though the Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee usually observes the moon in the days leading up to the expected start date of Ramadan, Muslims across the Kingdom are encouraged to sight the moon themselves through binoculars or otherwise.

If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on Sunday evening, the taraweeh prayers will begin that night and Muslims in Saudi Arabia will begin fasting from Monday, March 11. If the Ramadan crescent is not on Sunday after Maghrib or evening prayers, the holy month will start from Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

As per the Saudi Press Agency reports, the Supreme Court has asked that anyone in the Kingdom, who sees the Ramadan crescent moon with their naked eyes or through binoculars, should notify the court nearest to their location and record their testimony there. Alternatively, those who sight the Ramadan crescent can contact the nearest center, which will assist them in reaching the closest court to document their sighting.

This practice of crescent moon sighting is a traditional and essential aspect of the Islamic faith as it determines the commencement of the month of fasting from dawn until sunset and acts of charity and worship during Ramadan.