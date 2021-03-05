IND USA
The entire incident happened when the flight was on the runway and about to take off to Pune.(REUTERS)
india news

Chaos on Pune-bound IndiGo flight after passenger claims of being Covid positive

The passenger, who claimed that he was Covid-19 positive, was handed over to the airport medical authority and his result came out positive.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST

Unprecedented chaos was witnessed onboard a Pune-bound IndiGo flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a passenger claimed he was a Covid-19 patient.

"On March 4, a passenger announced himself that he was travelling to Pune and that he was Covid positive. He informed flight crew on board," an Indigo official told ANI on Friday.

After an announcement by the said passenger, there was panic among the rest of the passengers on the flight. The entire incident happened when the flight was on the runway and about to take off to Pune.

"The flight was reported to be delayed for about two hours because of the incident. The pilot of the aircraft turned back the flight from the runway to taxi-bay and offloaded all the passengers, including the Covid-19 positive passenger. Later, the aircraft was fumigated and sanitised and the seat covers were also changed," the official said.

"The airline followed the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the government and aviation authority," the official added.

Later, the passenger, who claimed that he was Covid-19 positive, was handed over to the airport medical authority and his result came out positive.

