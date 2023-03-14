Embark on spiritual ‘Chardham Yatra’. Register yourself with these steps

Uttarakhand's ‘Chardham Yatra’ is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. Registration for this journey, which includes visits to four holy dhams - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri - is already open. Pilgrims visit many other holy places on their way to these destinations, including Rishikesh, Haridwar, and others. This year, Chardham yatra starts from April 22.(HT File)

Over 2.50 lakh devotees have already registered for the yatra, according to the data from state Tourism Development Council. 1.39 lakh people have registered for Kedarnath Dham. 1.14 lakh people have registered to visit Badrinath Dham. The official website of Chardham Yatra says that the journey which normally takes 12 days, can now be completed in as little as 5 days. Chardham Yatra Registration is compulsory for every pilgrim who wants to perform the ritual.

Dates

The doors of Gangotri-Yamnotri will be opened to the piligrims on April 22. While, Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. The Rudraprayag district administration announced on Saturday that preparations for the Chardham Yatra have already begun.

Registration

-There is no fee associated with the tourist registration process.

-Registration modes:

1) Register online at https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/.

2) Through Tourist Care Uttarakhand mobile application (Download Android App & iOS App )

3) Using WhatsApp - Mobile Number: +91 8394833833

In WhatsApp, type "Yatra" to begin the registration process.

-Verification Mode: Tourists will be verified only at the shrine by scanning the "QR Code" in the mobile app or through downloaded "Yatra Registration Letter".

Devotees can register with four easy steps:

1)Fill out the registration form for the ChardhamYatra.

2) Submit it along with the required documents.

3) Pay a processing fee online or in person at banks and post offices.

4) Download an electronic copy of the registration certificate.

How does the route go?

The Chardham Yatra covers around 2500 km. The route begins at the Yamunotri Temple in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand and continues to the other three temples at higher altitudes. Finally, it arrives at Badrinath Temple, the youngest among all four dhams.

The yatra can be completed on foot or by horseback, but most pilgrims prefer to use a tour company to provide transportation and basic lodging in tents. There will also be a helicopter option available from Delhi to Badrinath on this yatra.