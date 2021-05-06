Chaudhary Ajit Singh, former Union minister, dies of Covid-19

Chaudhary Ajit Singh, former Union minister and chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), passed away on Thursday of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was the son of the late Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister of India.

Chaudhary Ajit Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 82. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20, news agency ANI reported, adding that the development was confirmed by Jayant Chaudhary, his son.

Chaudhary Ajit Singh began his political career as a Rajya Sabha MP in 1986, after his father fell ill. At several points throughout the later years, Ajit Singh played a key role in government formations by bringing in alliances between political parties.

Ajit Singh was the Union minister of industry in former Prime Minister BP Singh's cabinet from December 1989 to November 1990. He later served as the Union minister of food in the PV Narasimha Rao cabinet and again as the minister of agriculture from 2001 to 2003 in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. When his party joined the ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in 2011, Chaudhary Ajit Singh came on board to serve as the Union minister of civil aviation from December 2011 to May 2014.

At various points in his political career, Ajit Singh also served as a member of the central committees on finance and government assurances, as well as in the central committee on chemicals and fertilisers.

Chaudhary Ajit Singh is survived by his son, Jayant Chaudhary, and two daughters.