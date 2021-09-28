Cheating at REET 2021: District education officer suspended for suspicious role

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended Sawai Madhopur district education officer Radheshyam Meena for his suspicious role in the cheating in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) examination, news agency ANI reported. Some of the candidates who appeared for the exam on Sunday were found wearing slippers fitted with Bluetooth devices.

The exam was held across the state under tight security arrangements.

The Rajasthan Police have arrested five people, including three REET candidates, in connection with the cheating case. The police said that these people allegedly sold Bluetooth device fitted 'chappals' (footwear) worth ₹6 lakh to candidates appearing for the exam held to select government school teachers in the state.

A woman is also among those arrested.

The incident of cheating came to light when an aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer for the REET was found wearing a Bluetooth-equipped slippers.

According to police, officials deployed at the centre found a wireless earphone in Dhaka's ear. When questioned, he confessed about the mobile phone and Bluetooth device hidden inside his footwear.

Dhaka confessed that he had purchased the pair of footwear from a person named Tuljaram Jat in Bikaner for ₹2.5 lakh.

"The gang had manufactured 25 Bluetooth-equipped chappals in Bikaner. As Dhaka and Jat were from the same village, Jat sold the chappal to him at ₹2.5 lakh," an official told news agency ANI.

Bikaner Police later identified the gang members - Madanlal, Trilokchand, Omprakash, Gopal Krishna, and Kiran. While Dhaka was arrested by the Ajmer police, Tuljaram Jat is absconding. Further investigation is underway.