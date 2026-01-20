Chemical analysis of gold cladding confirms ‘methodical’ modus operandi

The chemical analysis of gold-cladded sheets at the Sabarimala temple by scientists at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has confirmed a ‘systematic and methodical’ process of gold tampering and substitution, the Kerala high court said on Monday. The court noted that the chemical composition of the gold plates shown in the report was evidence for a systematic and methodical modus operandi employed to execute the theft. (PTI)

The bench of Justices Raja Vijaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar, in an interim order, underlined that the apprehensions earlier expressed by the court about misappropriation and pilferage of gold assets from the temple “stand prima facie reinforced.”

The court made the observations after studying the technical report at VSSC and submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case. Gold panelling was allegedly misappropriated from the sheets and the door frames in 2019 when they were taken out of the temple under the guise of renovation and replating. So far, 11 persons including top Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials and political leaders have been arrested over the matter.

For the purpose of chemical analysis to decipher the quantity of gold stolen, the SIT collected samples from various gold plates on November 17 & 18, 2025 and forwarded the same to VSSC. The analysis was to ascertain the precise quantum of gold cladded in 1998 during donation by the Vijay Mallya-led UB Group, the quantity of gold used for subsequent plating in 2019 and whether the original gold-cladded plates were removed and substituted with freshly-painted components.

After studying the VSSC report, the HC bench stated, “The absence of nickel and acrylic polymer layers in the original gold-clad plates, the presence of nickel, the absence of mercury and the presence of acrylic polymer layers in the subsequently plated copper plates together with the comparative thickness of gold and nickel layers clearly indicate a systematic and methodical process by which the alleged offence appears to have been executed.”

“These analysis reports not only disclose the manner and modus operandi of the alleged tampering and substitution, but also provide critical evidentiary pointers for correlating past transactions with subsequent activities,” it added.

The analysis report assumes a central role in the investigation as it furnishes a scientific basis for evaluating transactions carried out in 2024 and 2025 and examining existence of any organised or concerted action amounting to criminal conspiracy.

“What initially appeared to be routine administrative actions undertaken in purported good faith and in the ostensible interest of the deity has, upon closer scrutiny, opened a Pandora’s box and revealed prima facie indicators of organised pilferage and misappropriation of sacred temple valuables allegedly facilitated with the active connivance and encouragement of individuals who were entrusted with the solemn duty of safeguarding the assets and valuables of the deity,” the court stated.

The HC directed the SIT to record detailed statements of scientific experts and technical personnel at VSSC. The SIT also indicated to the HC the possible involvement of three more people in one case and two more suspects in the second case.