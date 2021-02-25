Chenab bridge, world's highest rail bridge taller than Eiffel Tower, completes 'engineering milestone'
Chenab bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge over Chenab River in Kouri area, will achieve another "engineering milestone", Railways minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter on Thursday.
"Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position. It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge," Goyal tweeted sharing the important development.
The bridge will be ready by March this year.
The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is building the Chenab bridge over a challenging 111 km-stretch under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. It will connect the Valley with the rest of the country through railways.
According to Railways officials, the Chenab bridge is being constructed 359 metres above Chenab’s river bed and will be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower (which has a height of 324 metre).
The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467 metres. The viaduct portion comprises a straight and curved portion. The curvilinear portion is located on a 2.74-degree sharp curve.
Earlier this month, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had said in Parliament that speedy developmental work has been underway in the newly-constituted union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years.
"Since the last two years, speedy development is happening in Jammu and Kashmir, when compared to the last 70 years. Both the Centre and the J&K government are trying to develop the region and will do more," Reddy had said in reply to a debate on J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha.
The MoS had asserted that all major projects are on track in Jammu and Kashmir, and bottlenecks have been removed.
