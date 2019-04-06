Chennai Central railway station renamed after AIADMK founder MGR

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday released an official notification that Chennai Central railway Station has been officially named after former state chief minister and ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) founder MG Ramachandran.

With the new gazette notification, the Chennai Central railway station will be hereafter called as Dr. MG Ramachandran Chennai Central railway station.

“As per the no objection received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated on March 9, 2019, the name of Chennai Central railway station situated in Chennai, Chennai district, Tamil Nadu shall be changed as per the following schedule from the date( April 5, 2019) of issuance of this notification,” the TN government’s gazette reads.

Since it has been the year-long demand of AIADMK, Prime minister Narendra Modi who came for a BJP election rally in Kancheepuram last month had promised that the Chennai Central Station will be named after Dr. MG Ramachandran.

It is also noted that opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin’s brother and estranged DMK leader MK Alagiri had written a letter to PM Modi in March 2018, demanding to rename iconic Chennai Egmore Railway Station after his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. However, the union has not responded on Alagiri’s demand.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 15:20 IST