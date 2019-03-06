Chennai Central to be renamed after MGR, says Modi, recalls Cong insulting Kamaraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the renaming of Chennai Central railway station after AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister late M G Ramachandran (MGR).

Modi also said his government was seriously thinking of ensuring that announcements in flights to and from Tamil Nadu are made in Tamil language.

He said MGR had worked extensively for the downtrodden and his social welfare schemes gave strength to the fight against poverty.

The announcements came at an election rally in Kilambakkam in neighbouring Kancheepuram district, where Modi spoke in the presence of BJP’s allies for the Lok Sabha elections — chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, both from the AIADMK, Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK, N Rangasamy of AINR Congress, among others.

Speaking at the rally, Modi said BJP was the only party that could fulfil regional aspirations and stated that people of the country are its high command.

Hitting out at the Congress and grand alliance, he accused them of being guided by selfish interests and ‘family first’ policy and taking decisions in AC rooms and not in villages of Tamil Nadu.

“Opposition parties are guided by selfish interests. They neither want a strong India, nor a strong armed force,” he said.

Modi noted that people of Tamil Nadu will never forget how “one family” insulted former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Kamaraj, a Congress stalwart, several times, as his crime was that he spoke for the people and “challenged the corrupt and dictator-like practices of one family”.

He recalled that “emergency imposer” Congress had dismissed “the democratically elected government of MGR” only because of political differences.

Congress had during its time in power abused Article 356 of the Constitution and the Indira Gandhi government had dismissed 50 regional governments, including the DMK.

“But for the DMK, opportunism has prevailed over values,” he said, referring to the DMK’s alliance with Congress in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections.

He said Modi hatred among opposition is reaching new levels and there was a competition among them.

“Someone will abuse me, someone will mock my poverty, then someone will abuse my family, and someone will abuse my lower caste origins. One Congress leader wants to kill me,” he said.

But, Modi said, he was not bothered about threats and abuses. “I am here to do my work to make India strong and prosperous. Every drop of blood in my veins and every breath I take every second of my time is for India and its 130 crore Indians.”

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 18:33 IST