ADVERTISEMENT
Chennai Corporation seals Kumaran Silks store for flouting Covid-19 norms

Tamil Nadu reported 38,093 active cases while 6,42,152 people have cured/discharged/migrated and 10,691 have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:40 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Chennai
Chennai Corporation officials sealed a shop “Kumaran Silks” in Thiyagaraya Nagar on Tuesday over a viral video wherein a huge crowd can be seen inside the shop, in violation of social distancing norms.

A large number of people were seen inside the shop, without observing social distancing amid the Covid-19 crisis.

