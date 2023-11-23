Chennai Police issues summon to Mansoor Ali Khan for not appearing at police station

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, has issued summons to actor Mansoor Ali Khan for not appearing at the police station. HT Image

The Chennai city police booked actor Mansoor Ali Khan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan. The action was taken following an order of DGP Shankar Jiwal. T

Earlier the National Commission for Women took Suo Motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.

After the summons was issued against him, Mansoor Ali Khan gave a statement in which he asked for more time claiming that he was suffering from a throat infection.

The actor has been booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews had surfaced on social media, where he had said he hoped to have a rape scene in 'Leo' starring Trisha just like he had in older films with stars like Khushboo and Roja.

"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule" Khan had purportedly said.

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan don't share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo' but have portrayed prominent roles in the film.

Responding to Khan's remarks, Trisha took to microblogging site X and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

NCW member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar had also criticised actor Manor Khan for his comments.

"Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a blot in our society" she had said. (ANI)