Cherian withdraws remarks on communal divide in local polls

Kerala’s minister for cultural affairs and senior CPI(M) leader Saji Cherian on Wednesday apologised and withdrew his remarks about alleged communal polarisation in the state’s two northern districts in the recent local body polls. Saji Cherian

Cherian, who was once forced out of the state cabinet for his disparaging remarks about the Indian Constitution, had kicked up a major political row earlier this week when he stated that communal polarisation was evident in the recent elections if one examined the names of those who won in Kasaragod municipality and Malappuram district panchayat. While Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the BJP won 22 and 12 seats respectively in Kasaragod municipality, the CPI(M), which he claimed upheld secular values, could only win one seat. “There will be a situation where a person cannot win in a place where his community is not in the majority,” he had said in Alappuzha on Jan 18.

Cherian’s remarks were widely condemned by the Congress and the IUML with both parties accusing the CPI(M) leadership of trying to make political gains in the upcoming elections by dividing people on the basis of religion.

On Wednesday, Cherian’s office issued a statement in which the minister claimed that his words were twisted and misinterpreted.

“The campaign being carried out by twisting the words I spoke the other day and portraying them as if they were directed against a particular community is causing me great pain,” he said.

“The factually incorrect propaganda currently being spread deeply wounds the secular stand that I have adopted and upheld throughout my life,” he added.

The minister claimed that his words have been misunderstood by individuals, some spiritual organisations and community leaders. “I express my genuine regret. I withdraw the remarks I made,” he said.