6 dead, several injured in Raipur steel plant tragedy, more feared trapped

At least six people were killed while several others were injured after a structure collapsed at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, on Friday, police said. The collapse triggered an immediate rescue response, a senior official said.(File Photo)

According to PTI, the incident occurred at the Godavari Ispat Ltd facility located in the Siltara industrial area, on the outskirts of the Chhattisgarh capital.

"Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was sent to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched. As per preliminary information, five workers were killed and five others sustained injuries," he said.

All injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.