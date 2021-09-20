Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: 9 dead in road accident in Bastar’s Kondagaon district
All the deceased and the injured were said to be related and they were returning from a funeral in a nearby village when the accident took place in Bastar’s Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
All the deceased and the injured were said to be related and they were returning from a funeral in a nearby village when the accident took place in Bastar’s Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: 9 dead in road accident in Bastar’s Kondagaon district

Seven people died at the spot while two others died at the hospital. Seven others travelling in the autorickshaw suffered injuries and were admitted to a local hospital in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Nine persons returning from a funeral were killed and seven others injured after an autorickshaw, in which they were travelling, collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Kondagaon district of Bastar region on Sunday, police said. Two among the injured, who were admitted to a local hospital, were said to be in serious condition.

The accident took place near Borgaon turn under Farasgaon police station limits when the autorickshaw collided with the SUV, which was coming from Jagdalpur in the evening, said Rahul Dev Sharma, additional superintendent of police, Kondagaon.

“Seven people died at the spot while two others died at the hospital. Seven others travelling in the autorickshaw suffered injuries and were admitted to a local hospital,” said the ASP.

The driver of the SUV fled from the spot after the incident, leaving the vehicle there.

“The deceased and the injured were all related to each other and had gone to attend a funeral at a nearby village,” Sharma said.

Police said they have launched a hunt for the driver of the SUV and registered a case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.