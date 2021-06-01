Chhattisgarh: Apply online for driving license, registration certificates

The Chhattisgarh government has now introduced a centralised system for issuance and delivery of new and duplicate driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates etc to further consolidate contactless services amid the Covid-19 pandemic, officers said on Tuesday.

“At present, the printing of driving license and registration certificate on smart cards are being done through 28 different transport offices, which is now being converted into a centralized system,” said transport commissioner Dipanshu Kabra.

The government started ‘Tuhar Sarkar Tuhar Dwar’ (your government at your doorstep) initiative in January this year with the aim to facilitate contactless delivery of transport department services directly to the applicant via post, cutting down the risk of spreading corona infection and time spent in physical visits to the department to get work done.

Explaining the procedure, Kabra said the applicants have to now visit www.parivahan.gov.in, select the desired certificate option and fill all the necessary information in prescribed forms before making an online payment.

The website allows an applicant to upload medical certificates and all other necessary documents digitally. After uploading, the documents and the application are scrutinised by the concerned department before delivery of the desired service at one’s doorsteps.