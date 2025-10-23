Chhattisgarh approves tender rates for 4 new medical colleges among 6 healthcare projects

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has approved tender rates for six health care construction projects, including four new government medical colleges in the state, officials said on Thursday. In addition, the board approved the construction of a 220-bed hospital in Manendragarh at ₹28.48 crore, as well as a Government Ayurveda College and Hospital in Bilaspur at ₹79.52 crore. (Representative photo)

The approvals were granted during the 51st board meeting of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSC), held in New Raipur, an official said.

The board sanctioned construction for new medical college buildings in Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Geedam, approving tender rates of ₹323.03 crore for Manendragarh, ₹318.27 crore each for Kabirdham and Janjgir-Champa, and ₹326.53 crore for Geedam.

Also Read: India’s health care investment moment

These colleges are expected to significantly enhance the state’s capacity for medical education while providing modern facilities for training future doctors and health care professionals, said a senior government official.

In addition, the board approved the construction of a 220-bed hospital in Manendragarh at ₹28.48 crore, as well as a Government Ayurveda College and Hospital in Bilaspur at ₹79.52 crore.

Also Read: FIR filed for irregularities in Chhattisgarh health dept procurement in 2023

Health minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal expressed gratitude to chief minister Vishnudev Sai and highlighted that the new medical colleges would help increase the availability of doctors and medical staff, strengthening the state’s overall health care system.

Health secretary Amit Kataria said, “These initiatives will not only expand medical education and hospital infrastructure but also ensure equitable access to high-quality healthcare in remote and underserved regions of the state.”