FIR filed for irregularities in Chhattisgarh health dept procurement in 2023

A first information report (FIR) was filed against the officials of the Chhattisgarh’s health department and four private firms, accusing them of financial misconduct in the procurement of medical equipment and reagent chemicals in 2023, Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) officials said on Tuesday. The alleged irregularities have resulted in a significant loss to the state exchequer. (Representative file photo)

The FIR, filed on January 22, stated that officials from Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSCL) and the Directorate of Health Services, alongside four companies were involved in the irregularities.

“No specific individuals have been named in the FIR, but the investigation points to a major procurement scandal. We have conducted raids at multiple locations in Raipur, Durg, and Haryana on January 27, leading to the recovery of critical documents, electronic devices, and banking details,” said a senior ACB officer, on the condition of anonymity.

The controversy revolves around the purchase of reagents and equipment intended for the establishment of diagnostic centres at district and community health centre levels in 2021. These purchases were made by GMSCL in March-April 2023 without proper assessment of demand or requirement. The purchases were allegedly made without ensuring that these items would be needed at the health centres or that proper facilities—such as storage and electricity supply—were in place for their installation, the FIR said.

“The Directorate of Health Services failed to conduct proper evaluations and neglected the standard procurement process. The demand for reagents and machines was reportedly issued without considering the specific needs of health centres, and necessary approvals were not obtained before making purchases worth approximately ₹411 crore,” the FIR stated.

A comment from CGMSCL, the state’s Directorate of Health Services on the FIR is awaited and the copy will be updated once it is received.