Chhattisgarh assembly election: Congress announces 53 candidates in second list

The Congress on Wednesday released its second list of 53 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls. This comes days after the grand old party had announced 30 candidates in its first list.



The party fielded sitting MLA Vikas Upadhyay from the Raipur City West assembly seat, Pankaj Sharma from Raipur Rural and Mahant Ram Sundar Das from the Raipur City South constituency. The Congress on Wednesday released its second list of 53 candidates.(HT_PRINT)

Jitin Jaiswal will contest from Jagdalpur and Shailesh Pandey from Bilaspur, the state's ruling party announced.

Sitting MLA Arun Vora has been renominated from Durg City. His father Motilal Vora was a chief minister of united Madhya Pradesh.



Here is a full list of 53 candidates announced by the party.

S.NO CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATE 1 BHARATPUR-SONHAT (ST) GULAB SINGH KAMRO 2 MANENDRAGARH RAMESH SINGH 3 PREMNAGAR KHELSAI SINGH 4 BHATGAON PARAS NATH RAJWADE 5 PRATAPPUR (ST) RAJKUMARI MARAWI 6 RAMANUJGANJ (ST) DR. AJAY TIRKEY 7 SAMRI (ST) VIJAY PAIKARA 8 LUNDRA (ST) DR. PRITAM RAM 9 JASHPUR (ST) VINAY KUMAR BHAGAT 10. KUNKURI (ST) U.D MINJ 11. PATHALGAON (ST) RAMPUKAR SINGH 12. LAILUNGA (ST) VIDYAVATI SIDAR 13. RAIGARH PRAKASH SHAKRAJEET NAIK 14. SARAGARH (SC) UTTARI JANGDE 15. DHARAMJAIGARH (ST) LALJEET SINGH RATHIYA 16. RAMPUR (ST) PHOOL SINGH RATHIYA 17. KATGHORA PURSHOTTAM KANWAR 18. PALI-TANAKHAR (ST) DULESHWARI SIDAR 19. MARWAHI (ST) DR. K.K. DHRUV 20. KOTA ATAL SRIVASTAV 21. LORMI THANESHWAR SAHU 22. MUNGELI (SC) SANJIT BANERJEE 23. TAKHATPUR DR. RASHMI ASHISH SINGH 24. BILHA SIYARAM KAUSHIK 25. BILASPUR SHAILESH PANDEY 26. BELTARA VIJAY KESARWANI 27. MASTURI (SC) DILIP LAHARIYA 28. AKALTARA RAGHVENDRA SINGH 29. JANJGIR-CHAMPA VYAS KASHYAP 30. CHANDRAPUR RAM KUMAR YADAV 31. JAIJAIPUR BALESHWAR SAHU 32. PAMGARH (SC) SHESHRAJ HARBANS 33. BASNA DEVENDER BAHADUR SINGH 34. KHALLARI DWARIKADISH YADAV 35. BILAIGARH (SC) KAVITA PRAN LAHARE 36. BALODA BAZAR SHAILESH TRIVEDI 37. BHATAPARA INDER KUMAR SAO 38. DHARSIWA CHHAYA VERMA 39. RAIPUR RURAL PANKAJ SHARMA 40. RAIPUR CITY (WEST) VIKAS UPADHYAY 41. RAIPUR CITY (SOUTH) MAHANT RAM SUNDAR DAS 42. ABHANPUR DHANENDRA SAHU 43. RAJIM AMITESH SHUKLA 44. BINDRANAWARGARH (ST) JANAK LAL DHRUV 45. KURUD TARINI CHANDRAKAR 46. SANJARI BALOD SANGEETA SINHA 47. GUNDERDEHI KUNWAR SINGH NISHAD 48. DURG CITY ARUN VORA 49. BHILAI NAGAR DEVENDRA YADAV 50. VAISHALI NAGAR MUKESH CHANDRAKAR 51. AHIWARA (SC) NIRMAL KOSARE 52. BEMETARA ASHISH KUMAR CHHABRA 53. JAGDALPUR JITIN JAISWAL

Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress is seeking to repeat its government in Chhattisgarh under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON