Chhattisgarh boy, 11, who fell in borewell rescued after 110 hours

After over 110 hours of rigorous and meticulous efforts by more than 500 people, Rahul Sahu - an 11-year-old boy who fell into an unused borewell - was rescued on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 15 army personnel queued-up and lifted the child on a stretcher from the tunnel - which was inside a 70-feet deep pit- and put him inside the ambulance.

The boy was taken out from the borewell in Janjgir-Champa district and was shifted to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur district. A team of healthcare personnel accompanied the ambulance to avoid any medical complications. A green corridor was created to facilitate the movement of the ambulance to Bilaspur.

“The child was evacuated from the borewell at around 11. 56 pm. He was being shifted to hospital in an ambulance under the observation of doctors," a senior official said.

The site where the accident took place.

Rahul Sahu who fell into an unused borewell after being successfully rescued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Sahu fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block around 2 pm on Friday while he was playing there. He was stuck at a depth of around 60 feet below the surface.

His father, Ram Kumar Sahu, who is famer and a small-time caterer, said that he dug a borewell for agriculture purposes a few days ago, but since the borewell yielded no water, he had dug another borewell nearby leaving it open.

The rescue teams, comprising over 500 personnel, including officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army, were working continuously, using ultra-advance machines and vehicles to evacuate the child safely. Around a dozen Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were also deployed by the Chhattisgarh government in the village to overview the situation on ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The administration started digging a 70-feet pit parallel to the borewell since Friday evening and later on Monday a tunnel was made to connect the pit with the borewell.

“Though we had dug another pit 70-feet deep parallel to the borewell and were trying to reach the child by drilling a tunnel horizontally towards him, we came across dolomite stones which are harder than marble. This made our task very difficult,” said Mahabir Mohanty , who was heading the NDRF team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that dolomite is normally blasted using explosives.

“The child is autistic and we were extra careful about drilling quickly as there was a possibility of caving in which would endanger the safety of the child. The borewell pit was also not straight and that had caused much problem,” Mohanty added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail