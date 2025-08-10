Chhattisgarh builds 3,000 houses for families affected by Naxal violence

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has begun constructing nearly 3,000 homes under a special Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme for families affected by Naxal violence, including surrendered extremists who do not qualify under regular eligibility rules, said an officer overseeing the project. A woman with her child at a Naxal-affected region of Chhattisgarh. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Of the 5,000 identified beneficiaries, 3,000 have already been approved for housing.

Of the approved beneficiaries the first instalment has been released to 2,111 families while 128 have received their second installment.

In Sukma, Sodi Hungi, whose husband was killed by Naxals in 2005 moved into her first permanent home in July, while in Kanker, Dashri Bai, widowed in a Maoist attack during state elections, finished building her house within three months, the officer said.

The highest number of houses– 984– sanctioned under the scheme are being built in Sukma followed by 761 homes in Bijapur and 376 in Narayanpur among others.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the project reflects a wider push for “trust, development and rehabilitation” in conflict-hit areas. “This is not just about building houses, it's about restoring faith and stability,” he said.

Deputy chief minister and home minister Vijay Sharma called the initiative a “historic step towards justice and dignity” for communities long affected by violence, adding that success stories show that “development can reach even the most remote corners” when backed by empathy and effective administration.