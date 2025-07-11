Chhattisgarh cabinet approves student start-up policy, education, land reform bills

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Friday approved the Student Start-up and Innovation Policy, which aims to build a student-centric innovation ecosystem across the state, a statement issued by the state government said. The cabinet approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Private University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Produce Market (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to improve education and market regulation. (PTI)

The policy seeks to reach 50,000 students across 100 technical institutions, support the development of 500 prototypes, facilitate the filing of 500 intellectual property rights (IPRs), and incubate 150 start-ups, it added.

“The policy will focus on promoting innovation in sectors such as agriculture, green energy, healthcare, and manufacturing, while also setting up innovation centres in tribal regions. The policy aims to raise awareness around intellectual property, encourage idea generation, and assist students in transforming their concepts into viable technologies and businesses,” the statement said.

The cabinet also approved 30 new posts and granted the senior selection grade pay scale to State Police Service officers from the 2005 to 2009 batches who have completed their qualifying service.

A non-profit joint venture between the state government and the Pan IIT Alumni Reach for India Foundation also got the green signal. The joint venture will offer structured vocational training, rural entrepreneurship opportunities, and foreign language education to youth, women, and transgender persons from tribal and other deprived communities. “Unspent funds from the Tribal Sub-Plan and SC Sub-Plan schemes will be used, and government buildings identified by district authorities will be assigned for training,” the statement said.

To promote road safety and reduce pollution, the cabinet approved a draft amendment to the Chhattisgarh Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1991. “Rule 55 of the Chhattisgarh Motor Vehicles Rules, 1994, was amended to allow vehicle owners to retain fancy or choice numbers from old vehicles when registering new ones brought from other states,” the statement said.

The cabinet approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Private University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Produce Market (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to improve education and market regulation. It also approved the Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with the aim of simplifying map-based partition, enabling quick record updates, preventing illegal plotting using geo-referenced maps, and streamlining the mutation process in case of a landholder’s death.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the Chhattisgarh Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication (Amendment) Bill, 2004, to enhance the quality of journalism education and institutional development.